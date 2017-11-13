FEMALE FOUNDERS' HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE
2017
Whether you are buying for an aspiring female entrepreneur or for your entire family,
check out these products and services from Y Combinator female founders
Eight
Make your bed smart, sleep better
A sensor layer that fits over any mattress and instantly turns your bed into a smart bed. Review your sleep data, use the dual zone warming feature for an extra cozy bed, connect to almost any wifi-enabled device in your house.
$125 off with code YCGIFT
STYLEBEE
Our beauty pros come to you wherever life takes you
STYLEBEE is aiming to make at-home beauty appointments accessible to a broad audience. Hair, makeup and nails can all be booked through the mobile app. STYLEBEE selects the stylist for each appointment based on proximity and user profile information.
Use code STYLEBEE for $15 off your first booking
Scentbird
Discover new scents every month - or - buy a holiday gift set
ScentBird delivers a 30-day luxury or niche fragrance to the scenthound on your list, whether a lady or a gent. They also have gift subscriptions and gift sets including a special holiday set that includes 3 captivating scents.
Get one month of Scentbird for free -or - Get 2 gift sets for $99
Proven
Customized skincare powered by big data
PROVEN skincare products are formulated using the largest skincare database in the world, the Beauty Genome Project. From toners, to serums to night cream, all products are made in California, using the highest quality natural and scientific ingredients and formulated by our award winning cosmetic chemist from Stanford.
30% off with code YCHoliday
Nomiku
Put food in the Nomiku Smart Cooker and eat in 30 minutes!
Nomiku's Sous Chef Meals give you the flexibility to create your own meals with mains and sides that are frozen at the peak of flavor for you to enjoy whenever hunger strikes. Unlike other meal services, with Nomiku you also get a standalone device to prepare endless amazing meals, cook with chef-level precision.
To get a FREE Nomiku Smart Cooker when you buy our food, please follow this link
VINEBOX
Wine by the glass. Delivered.
VINEBOX is a premium wine club that allows you to discover limited-production wines by the glass. Every month their sommeliers hand-select three pours and send them straight to your gift recipient's door.
10% off with promo code YC10
Goldbely
The best gourmet food and gifts delivered nationwide
Goldbely delivers specialty foods from some of the best-loved restaurants and markets around the U.S. in the form of gifts, gift cards, or subscriptions (!!). Send pizza from NY, ribs from St. Louis, or a macaron-a-month box from New Orleans to the foodie on your list.
PlateJoy
Customized meal plans, delivered to your door
Gluten free, dairy free, paleo, vegan? Perfect for the friend trying to eat well or lose weight, a PlateJoy subscription buys them six months of perfectly-calibrated meal planning with custom recipes, shopping lists, and grocery delivery.
Toymail
Toys you can talk to your kids through
Talkies are the only safe and screen-free device for kids to voice chat with friends and family. No need to give your child a phone. With just a push of a button on a cute and cuddly plush Talkie, kids can connect to Mom, Dad, Grandparents and friends at any time, from anywhere.
Save 20% on any Toymail order of more than $50, with promo code YC20
Poppy
Experienced, vetted caregivers when you need childcare.
Poppy is building the modern village for families by connecting parents with experienced, vetted caregivers when they need childcare.
Currently available in Seattle, WA.
Vidcode
Teach teens computer science via Instagram & Snapchat
Vidcode is the most engaging CS curriculum for tweens and teens because it is taught through an adolescent's preferred medium: Instagram, Snapchat, and VR. Your teen's creativity will flourish through the gift of code.
50% discount on an annual subscription with promo code YC16
True Link Financial
Investment advisory for retirees
For the retired people in your life, give the gift of better saving and spending with True Link's Financial Advisors. True Link is a diversified financial services firm offering a range of money management, investment, and insurance products for retirees.
The Muse
Helping you thrive in your dream career
Is someone you care about stuck in a career rut, dealing with an endless job search, or in need of a little inspiration in order to move forward? Give the gift of career coaching from The Muse to help with resumes, job search strategy, or general career consultation.
Simple Habit
The Best Meditation App for Busy People
Simple Habit offers more than 1,000 guided meditations for any situation and mood — including before sleep, taking a work break, commuting, and more. Simple Habit is on a mission to empower humans to stress less, achieve more and live better. This year, give meditation as a gift that keeps on giving.
Simbi
Get your loved one unique arts & services all for free!
Give the gift that keeps on giving. Whether it's web design, craft items, art, life coaching or petsitting you may choose from over 100,000 products and services offered in our cashless community. On Simbi, you can trade with other members or offer to “pay” them for their time using your credits.
Join using this link to receive 50 free credits redeemable on Simbi.com
Bellabeat Leaf
Beautiful, smart jewelry
Empower your body with the world's smartest piece of jewelry. The Leaf is a sleep, activity, and reproductive health monitor that helps you cope with stress through built-in breathing exercises.
Smart water bottle
The only bottle to track and calculate the hydration your body needs. Spring calculates your water intake goal based on your age, height, weight, activity, local weather, and if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
uBiome
[self care]
SmartGut Clinical Testing
SmartGut is the world's first sequencing-based clinical microbiome test. Intended for people with gut issues (IBD, IBS, "leaky gut"), it allows patients and doctors to better understand gut health. Using precision sequencing technology, and advanced AI and machine learning, this test can help you heal your gut.
No upfront cost!
Kip
Smarter therapy
Give a gift that can improve someone's life. Therapy helps you manage stress, improve relationships, and recover from burnout. Kip connects you to high quality therapists nearby and gives you tools to make care more effective. Available for individuals and couples.
10% off gift cards with code YCGIFT
Modern Fertility
The easy test for powerful fertility information
Modern Fertility measures key fertility hormones–the same tested at fertility clinics–that map to ovarian reserve, ovulation, and more. Today you can order online, complete the test at a local lab (soon you can test at home), and get physician-reviewed results in your personalized dashboard in 10 days.
Extended launch price: $149
Multiply Labs
A personalized, 3D-printed daily supplement capsule
Multiply Labs combines multiple supplements into a single daily capsule. After completing a health quiz, the Multiply algorithm recommends a mix of supplements based on your diet and exercise habits, mixed in a 3D printed capsule. This capsule design allows caffeine to be released at various points during the day.
20% off subscription orders
L.
Period products without the harmful chemicals
Give the gift of self care with personal care products without the harmful chemicals. L. products include 100% organic cotton tampons, pads and liners, as well as a line of natural condoms available through an online subscription. For every product purchased, L. makes one accessible to a girl in need.
Get 20% OFF our organic cotton tampons, pads, liners and award-winning condoms with code WELCOME20.
The Flex Company
Revolutionizing periods by replacing the tampon
A monthly subscription to The Flex Company will make a relieving gift for any ladies on your gift list who suffer from menstrual bloating, cramping, or leaking. Flex is revolutionizing periods with a better, safer, cleaner alternative to tampons and what's more, mess-free period sex is a delightful side benefit.
Free 8 count FLEX when you get a FLEX Plan (pay just $3.95 shipping)
Donate to a Female-Founded Nonprofit
Zidisha
Kiva without the middleman
Zidisha is a person-to-person microlending movement. Your gift card recipient chooses projects in developing countries to fund, then receives updates from the entrepreneurs as they make progress on their dreams (and repay your loan). A $50 donation to Zidisha funds $750 worth of loan projects over five years.
One Degree
Revolutionizing how the poor access resources
Donate in support of One Degree and you'll provide greater access to resources and a path out of poverty to your neighbors in the Bay Area who are struggling.
SIRUM
SIRUM recycles unexpired medicine
SIRUM helps orgs like pharmacies and nursing homes donate, instead of destroying their unused medicine. They put it in a box and we coordinate ALL donation logistics, getting it to someone who couldn't otherwise afford the medicine they need to stay healthy. We're working to get the $5B of surplus medicine that goes to waste to the 1 in 4 people can't afford medicine they need in the U.S.
New Story
Give a home for the holidays to help families thrive
New Story helps people get out of survival mode living through the foundation of safe housing. 100% of your donation will go to home construction, and the New Story team will send a video of the exact family you fund when they move into their new home - a gift that keeps giving. All donations are tax deductible.
Vote.org
Provides everything you need to vote
Vote.org uses technology to simplify political engagement, increase voter turnout, and strengthen American democracy.
The Centre for Effective Altruism
Combining empathy with evidence
Donate more effectively through philanthropic funds managed by experts.
mRelief
Over 200,000 families connected to social services and counting
mRelief has built an easy-to-use platform on web and text messaging for families to find out if they qualify for food stamps. We text 10 simple questions that take less than 5 minutes to answer. Over 100,000 families in 42 states have used mRelief to secure food stamps and other public support.
